Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have reached an agreement on a coalition government with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives (CDU/CSU), according to media reports.

A deal on distributing ministries was said to be the final step towards forming a coalition.

Negotiators have been in non-stop talks since Tuesday morning.

Germany went to the polls in September but the inconclusive result led to lengthy coalition talks.

The remaining stumbling blocks have been workers' rights and healthcare.

Initially the SPD ruled out going back into government with Mrs Merkel's centre-right CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the CSU.