Image copyright EPA Image caption Doping scandals have overshadowed some major cycling competitions

Italian police have arrested the head of a top amateur cycling team and several associates suspected of encouraging young cyclists to take banned drugs.

Police raids took place in Lucca and elsewhere in Tuscany, media report.

The cycling team was not named. The suspicion is that performance-enhancing EPO, growth hormones and painkillers were used.

A pharmacist and the team's ex-sports coach are among those held.

The investigation was launched after the death of Linas Rumsas, a 21-year-old Lithuanian amateur cyclist, on 2 May last year.

He is the son of an ex-professional cyclist, Raimondas.

However, media reports say the young cyclist's death is not the focus of the investigation.