Die Welt journalist Deniz Yucel has been freed from jail in Turkey after a year in detention accused of spreading propaganda, German officials say.

His case was an irritant in German-Turkish relations, and on Thursday Chancellor Angela Merkel had pressed for his release.

Mr Yucel, 44, was arrested in Istanbul a year ago and accused of writing propaganda in support of terrorism.

Turkey labels separatist militants in the Kurdish community as "terrorists".