Two people shot outside Zurich bank

  • 23 February 2018
Two people have been shot outside a branch of the UBS bank in the Swiss city of Zurich, media say.

Images show two bodies lying motionless, close together on a pavement. Their condition has not been confirmed.

There is a large police presence at the scene in the Europaallee area, with about 15 vehicles from the security forces.

Eyewitnesses had reported four or five shots being fired.

