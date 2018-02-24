Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Officers cordoned off the scene in Connolly Street, Sligo

A murder inquiry has begun into the death of a 20-year-old man in Sligo in the Republic of Ireland.

His body was found by Gardaí (Irish police) when they were called to a house in Connolly Street at about 13:30 local time on Saturday.

In a statement, Gardaí said they believed the victim had been assaulted.

A short time later, a 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder. He is being questioned at Ballymote Garda Station in Sligo.

The scene has been cordoned off and the office of the state pathologist has been notified.