A second man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Irish police officer Adrian Donohoe in County Louth five years ago.

Det Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead in a robbery at Lordship Credit Union near Dundalk in January 2013.

A man in his 60s was detained in Dundalk on Monday night.

It follows the arrest of a man in his 20s outside Wheatfield Prison, Dublin, on Sunday evening.

The younger man had completed a sentence for roadside offences when he was taken in for questioning.

Getaway car

Det Donohoe, 41 and a father of two, was one of two detectives on late-night escort duty at the rural credit union when the robbery took place.

Police said he was shot without warning and did not produce his weapon before he was killed.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The suspected getaway car was found two days after the murder in Northern Ireland

His colleague Det Joseph Ryan was held at gunpoint by two of the raiders, while the others robbed cash and other items from the credit union employees.

The gang stole 4,000 euros (£3,000) in cash before escaping.

The gang that carried out the shooting is believed to have fled immediately across the border to Northern Ireland.

The suspected getaway car was found two days later, burned out in Fews Forest near Keady, County Armagh.