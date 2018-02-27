Man dies of injuries after Dublin shooting
A 36-year-old man has died from injuries after being shot in Dublin on Sunday.
Kenneth Finn was critically injured when he was shot a number of times outside a house in Moatview Gardens in Priorswood, Coolock.
He died in hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
RTE is reporting that the shooting is believed to be gangland related, but not linked to the ongoing feud between the Kinahan-Hutch crime gangs.