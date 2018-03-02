Deadly fire hits Azerbaijan health centre

Fire rips through drug rehabilitation centre in Azerbaijan's capital Baku killing at least 26 people, local media say.

Television pictures showed flames leaping through barred windows of single-storey buildings.

Four people were taken to hospital, Azarbaijan's news agency APA says.

The cause of the fire is not known.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

