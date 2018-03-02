Image copyright AFP/Getty

At least four people have been killed in an avalanche in south-east France, police say.

The avalanche hit near the ski resort of Entraunes, in the Alpes-Maritimes department near the border with Italy, at around 13:00 local time (12:00 GMT).

One person is thought to be missing and another is injured.

The avalanche struck in an area where people were skiing off-piste near the Mercantour national park, local media report.

There have been a number of deadly avalanches in the French Alps this winter.

A father and daughter were killed last week whilst skiing on a closed piste near Val d'Isere.