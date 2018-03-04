Germany parties strike coalition deal

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Counting has been going on all night at SPD headquarters in Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to form her fourth government after the opposition Social Democrats voted in favour of another grand coalition.

The vote by 460,000 rank-and-file members ends five months of political deadlock since September's election.

The Social Democrats had been split between the party's leadership, which backed joining the coalition, and its radical youth wing, which did not.

Mrs Merkel has been in power for 12 years.

But the German Chancellor faces a range of challenges, including strong opposition from the nationalist Alternative for Germany (AfD).

The anti-immigrant party entered the federal parliament for the first time in September and now makes up the largest opposition party.