The EU's trade commissioner says there is "no immediate clarity" from the US on how the bloc can gain exemption from new tariffs on imported steel and aluminium imposed by President Trump.

Cecilia Malmstrom met with the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Japan's Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko in Brussels.

She said discussions would continue next week.

Mr Seko called for calm-headed behaviour in the dispute.

The EU says that its exports should be excluded from the measures.

As a close security and trade partner of the US, the EU must be excluded from the announced measures. No immediate clarity on the exact US procedure for exemption however, so discussions will continue next week. (2/2) — Cecilia Malmström (@MalmstromEU) March 10, 2018

Mr Trump's announcement of import tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminium has sparked fears of a trade war.

The EU has threatened retaliatory tariffs on US goods, including iconic products like bourbon and blue jeans.

Canada and Mexico will be exempt from the tariffs initially, and Australia is optimistic that it too will gain exemption.

Mr Trump has linked this to a new security agreement between the US and Australia, which already have close military ties.

Spoke to PM @TurnbullMalcolm of Australia. He is committed to having a very fair and reciprocal military and trade relationship. Working very quickly on a security agreement so we don't have to impose steel or aluminum tariffs on our ally, the great nation of Australia! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2018

UK Steel says 7% of its steel exports go to the US, worth £360m.

Mr Trump signed the measures on Thursday in a ceremony at the White House attended by steel and aluminium workers.

There has been strong opposition to them from Mr Trump's fellow Republicans, who traditionally favour free trade.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that no one will win a "race to the bottom" and said the tariffs risked "hurting everyone".

Mr Trump says the measures will "protect the American worker" and fulfil a campaign promise.