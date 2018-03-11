Man dies after he was struck by car in County Donegal
A man his 20s has died after he was struck by a car at Bridgend in County Donegal.
The incident happened shortly before midnight on Saturday.
The man was pronounced dead at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry.
Another man in his 20s who was hit by the vehicle was not seriously injured. A man in his 30s has been arrested.