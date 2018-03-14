Image copyright MUNICIPALITY OF FANO/EPA Image caption The bomb was discovered on a construction site

Some 23,000 people have been evacuated in a town in central Italy after an unexploded bomb from World War Two was found during excavation work.

Officials in Fano had said the British-made bomb might explode after it was accidentally activated.

Patients were removed from a hospital and train services were suspended before army and navy experts removed the device and dropped it into the sea.

Schools were ordered to remain shut on Wednesday.

The 1.1m (3.6ft) long bomb, weighing 225kg (500lb), was found on Fano's seafront during the construction of a drain.

People and buildings within a radius of 1.8km of the device were evacuated. Almost a third of the population of the town - some 220km from Rome on Italy's Adriatic coast - were affected.

The port and airport were also closed, with Mayor Massimo Seri saying the measures were needed because the removal operation was "dangerous".

Image copyright EPA Image caption Police secured the area where the bomb was found

After working overnight, experts removed the bomb in the early hours of Wednesday.

Public offices would remain closed until 13:00 (12:00 GMT) but residents were told they could start returning to their homes.