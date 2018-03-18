Russia election: Food and 'polar bears' in polling stations
There were colourful scenes before and after Russians voted to give Vladimir Putin a fourth term as president.
Mr Putin gave a victory speech at a rally in Moscow to mark the fourth anniversary of the annexation of Crimea
Supporters gathered in numbers in the capital's Manezhnaya Square to hear him speak
Russians voted in an election that was always expected to return Vladimir Putin returned as president. This polling station is in Moscow's Kazansky railway station.
More than 100 million Russians were eligible to cast their ballots. These voters are members of the "Polar Bear" swimming club in Barnaul, south-west Russia.
Turnout was not as high as Mr Putin's campaign had hoped - and independent observers say there were reports of voting irregularities.
There were even enticements to turn out. These voters were offered food at a polling station in Kazan. Other polling centres reportedly held events with prizes such as smartphones and bicycles.
And for those voters who couldn't get to a polling station the ballot box was taken to them - like here in Smolensk.
There were seven other candidates vying with Mr Putin for the presidency, though none were ever expected to beat him. Ksenia Sobchak, a former reality TV host, was the only woman in the field.
The main opposition leader Alexei Navalny, here about to take part in a live broadcast, was barred from standing because of a fraud conviction he says is politically motivated.
Mr Putin, speaking as he went to vote in Moscow, said he would view as a success any result that gave him the "right to perform the duties of president".