Russia election: Food and 'polar bears' in polling stations

  • 18 March 2018

There were colourful scenes before and after Russians voted to give Vladimir Putin a fourth term as president.

  • Russian President and Presidential candidate Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a rally and concert marking the fourth anniversary of Russia"s annexation of the Crimea region, at Manezhnaya Square in central Moscow, Russia March 18, 2018. Reuters

    Mr Putin gave a victory speech at a rally in Moscow to mark the fourth anniversary of the annexation of Crimea

  • People listen to presidential candidate, President Vladimir Putin during a rally and a concert celebrating the fourth anniversary of Russia"s annexation of Crimea at Manezhnaya Square in Moscow on March 18, 2018. AFP

    Supporters gathered in numbers in the capital's Manezhnaya Square to hear him speak

  • Voting in Kazansky railway terminal in Moscow, Russia, on 18 March 2018 Reuters

    Russians voted in an election that was always expected to return Vladimir Putin returned as president. This polling station is in Moscow's Kazansky railway station.

  • Members of the 'Polar Bear' winter swimming club vote in Barnaul, Russia, on 18 March 2018 Reuters

    More than 100 million Russians were eligible to cast their ballots. These voters are members of the "Polar Bear" swimming club in Barnaul, south-west Russia.

  • Russian soldiers line up t vote in Sertolovo, outside St Petersburg, Russia, on 18 March 2018 EPA

    Turnout was not as high as Mr Putin's campaign had hoped - and independent observers say there were reports of voting irregularities.

  • People queue for food at a polling station in Kazan, Russia, on 18 March 2018 Reuters

    There were even enticements to turn out. These voters were offered food at a polling station in Kazan. Other polling centres reportedly held events with prizes such as smartphones and bicycles.

  • Election officials carry mobile ballot boxes in Smolensk region, Russia, on 18 March 2018 Reuters

    And for those voters who couldn't get to a polling station the ballot box was taken to them - like here in Smolensk.

  • Presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak votes in Moscow on 18 March 2018 Reuters

    There were seven other candidates vying with Mr Putin for the presidency, though none were ever expected to beat him. Ksenia Sobchak, a former reality TV host, was the only woman in the field.

  • Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, barred from taking part in the election, has his make-up applied before taking part in a live broadcast in Moscow on 18 March 2018 Reuters

    The main opposition leader Alexei Navalny, here about to take part in a live broadcast, was barred from standing because of a fraud conviction he says is politically motivated.

  • Vladimir Putin votes in Moscow on 18 March 2018 AFP

    Mr Putin, speaking as he went to vote in Moscow, said he would view as a success any result that gave him the "right to perform the duties of president".