Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont says a majority of Catalans might support Swiss-style federal autonomy rather than full independence.

Mr Puigdemont's remarks in Geneva appear to suggest a departure from his previous support for full independence.

The ex-president fled to Belgium after Catalonia's declaration of independence after a disputed vote last October.

This is despite elections being held in Catalonia in December, with a majority of seats won by pro-independence parties.

Pro-independence parties won 47.5% of the popular vote, translating into 70 seats in the 135-seat Catalan parliament, just a two-seat majority.

Spain's central government took direct control of Catalonia and sacked officials in October, following the region's banned independence referendum.

Mr Puigdemont is wanted in Spain on charges of rebellion and sedition.

Four other Catalan leaders, including the former vice-president, Oriol Junqueras, remain in prison for their part in October's independence vote.

Mr Puigdemont, who was speaking at an international human rights film festival in Geneva, suggested independence might not be the only option.

"Maybe, (among other ways of doing things), the Swiss model is the most efficient and attractive", he said.

Switzerland has a highly decentralised government, with regional governments, known as cantons, having a significant amount of power.