The first funerals are taking place for those who died in the shopping centre fire in the Russian city of Kemerovo.

At least 64 people died in the blaze on Sunday, 41 of them children. Relatives say dozens of people are still missing.

Wednesday has been declared a day of national mourning, and vigils have been held across Russia.

Thousands of people protested in Kemerovo on Tuesday amid anger over alleged safety failings at the leisure complex where the fire broke out.

Investigators say the fire alarm was switched off and exits blocked, and President Putin - who visited Kemerovo on Tuesday - has blamed "criminal negligence" for the blaze.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the fire.

Wednesday's funerals included those of a grandmother and two children. Mourners lit candles and laid flowers and toys. One message read: "Children, forgive us".

A priest told those gathered: "This tragedy is made worse by the fact that children became victims of the blaze. Great grief is upon all of us and there are no words that would express our common pain."