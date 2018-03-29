A driver is on the run after trying to ram a car into a group of soldiers jogging near their barracks in south-eastern France.

Soldiers of the 93rd Mountain Artillery Regiment managed to avoid the oncoming vehicle in Varces-Allières-et-Risset, near Grenoble.

Police are searching for the man, who sped off after the attack. Reports say the car is a stolen Peugeot 208.

Police are not yet speculating about a motive.

The incident follows a hostage-taking at a supermarket in the south-western town of Trèbes, near Carcassonne, on 23 March.

Radouane Lakdim began his attacks that day by firing at local police out for a jog, injuring one of them.

A memorial service was held in Paris on Wednesday for Lt Col Arnaud Beltrame, a police officer who died after swapping himself for a hostage in the attack.

He and the three other victims will be laid to rest on Thursday. The 25-year-old gunman, who said he was acting on behalf of the Islamic State group, was shot dead by police.

French army spokesman Colonel Benoît Brulon confirmed Thursday's attack, saying the man had "verbally threatened" some soldiers who were out jogging, before driving at a second group.

The soldiers managed to get out of the way of the car, which sped off after the attack.

Gendarmerie have cordoned off the area and begun searching for the man, while the military has reinforced security around the barracks, Mr Brulon said.

France remains on high alert after a number of terror attacks in recent years, although in October last year President Macron lifted a state of emergency in place since 2015.