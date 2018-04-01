Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Irish Air Corps' Captain Sean McCarthy reads the Irish proclamation

The Easter Rising has been commemorated with a military ceremony in Dublin.

The 1916 rebellion was an attempt to overthrow British rule in Ireland.

The event, which marked the 102nd anniversary of the rebellion, was led by President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar.

It was held outside the General Post Office (GPO) on O'Connell Street, the building that served as the headquarters of the 1916 rebels.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Members of the Irish Defence Forces took part of the ceremony

It involved prayers of remembrance, a reading of the Irish Proclamation and the president laid a wreath.

Members of the Irish Defence Forces personnel also took part.

A number of other ceremonies have taken place.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption President Michael D Higgins laid a wreath at the ceremony

Glasnevin Cemetery held commemorations to honour those who died in the Easter week of 1916.

Image copyright RTÉ

Wreath laying ceremonies took place at the Sigerson Monument and the graves of Edward Hollywood, who delivered the first tricolour flag to Ireland from France and the Dublin ballad maker Peadar Kearney, who composed of Ireland's first national anthem, Amhrán na bhFiann.