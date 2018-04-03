Image copyright Getty Images Image caption An error with European air traffic coordination could affect up to half of Tuesday's 29,500 flights

Up to half of all European flights on Tuesday could suffer from delays due to a failure in one of the systems used to manage air traffic.

The European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation said almost 15,000 scheduled flights in Europe "could have some delay".

Contingency plans put in place have reduced the network capacity by another 10%, it said.

The problem is expected to be solved late on Tuesday evening.

The safety group, also known by its shorter name Eurocontrol, said there had been a failure in its Enhanced Tactical Flow Management System.

The system helps to manage air traffic by comparing demand and capacity of different air traffic control sectors.

Air traffic control itself has not been directly affected, and Eurocontrol said there "are no safety implications arising from this incident".

Its contingency plans will be maintained for several hours, "until we are certain that sufficient data is in the system to allow it to operate completely correctly," it said.

Separately, employees of Air France are on strike for the fourth consecutive day, reducing the airline's capacity by 25%.