Image copyright An Garda Síochána Image caption About 27,800 euros in cash was seized by detectives during the raids

A man has been arrested following 21 raids across several counties in the Republic of Ireland as part of an investigation into organised crime.

The searches were carried out in Counties Louth, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan and Dublin.

Items, including about 27,800 euros (£24,300) in cash, were seized.

Gardaí (Irish police) said a freezing order has been made on a five-figure sum of money in a financial institution.

Image copyright An Garda Síochána Image caption A Mercedes Benz was seized in one of the 21 searches across the Republic of Ireland

Mobile phone records and a number of documents are also being examined by detectives.

The items seized in the raids also included £1,570 in cash; two stolen caravans; a Mercedes Benz car; a selection of strimmers and lawn mowers; cannabis and cocaine with an estimated street value of around 1,000 euros (£870); and a Rolex watch.

Image copyright An Garda Síochána Image caption A Rolex watch was one of the items seized by police

The searches were carried out by the Gardai's Criminal Assets Bureau, armed members of the force's Emergency Response Unit, the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and customs officials assisted by local police officers.