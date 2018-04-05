Europe

Turkey university gunman kills four in Eskisehir

  • 5 April 2018
A gunman has shot and killed four teaching staff at the university in Eskisehir in north-western Turkey.

Turkish media say the attacker is a researcher at the city's Osmangazi University and has been detained.

Those killed at the university were the deputy dean, a faculty secretary and two lecturers, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

Details are coming in and the gunman's motive is not clear.

