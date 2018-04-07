Van drives into pedestrians in Germany

A van is reported to have driven into pedestrians in the city of Muenster, in Germany.

Local police have confirmed there are deaths and injuries, but have not said how many.

They have asked local people to avoid the area.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

