French police are trying to evict environmental activists from a wooded site in western France where a new airport was to have been built.

Police used tear gas at the Notre-Dames-des-Landes site against hundreds of activists, who built makeshift barricades and set some ablaze.

In January the government scrapped the controversial project to build a new airport near the city of Nantes.

Local politicians had hoped the new hub would boost the region's economy.

About 2,500 gendarmes were deployed for the eviction, which began at 06:00 (04:00 GMT).

They blocked nearby roads to isolate the squatters, many of whom have been occupying the site illegally for years.