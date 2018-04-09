Image copyright RTÉ Image caption It is believed the pony and trap may have overturned

Two people have died in an incident involving a pony and trap in County Kerry in the Republic of Ireland.

It is understood the two victims, a man and a woman believed to be in their 50s or 60s, were tourists from the United States.

The incident happened near the Gap of Dunloe, outside Killarney at about 14:00 GMT.

It is believed the pony and trap may have overturned.

It is not clear if the two victims were in the pony and trap at the time.

The road has been closed and a forensic road crash investigation is due to take place.

Gardaí (Irish police) are appealing for information.