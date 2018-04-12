Image copyright An Garda Síochána Image caption The body of Joanne Lee, 38, was found in a wardrobe in February

A man accused of murdering his estranged wife in Dublin two months ago has died in jail while awaiting trial.

The body of Joanne Lee, 38, was found in a wardrobe at a house in Ranelagh on 15 February. She had been reported missing by her family two days earlier.

Her husband, Keith Lee, was charged with her murder and remanded in custody on 18 March.

He was found dead in his cell at Mountjoy Prison on Thursday morning, according to Irish broadcaster, RTÉ.

It said no crime was suspected but his death will be investigated by Gardaí (Irish police) and the Office of the Inspector of Prisons as a matter of routine.