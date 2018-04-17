France's Macron urges defence of democracy in EU
French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Europeans to resist rising authoritarianism and renew their commitment to democracy.
"I don't want to belong to a generation of sleepwalkers that has forgotten its own past," he told the European Parliament, in a passionate speech.
"I want to belong to a generation that chose to defend its democracy."
In Strasbourg he is launching a series of debates with voters, aimed at re-engaging them with the European Union.
He warned that "there seems to be a European civil war, where nationalism and egotism takes precedence over what brings us together". He condemned what he called "a fascination with the illiberal".