Image copyright AFP Image caption President Macron has a safe majority in the French parliament to enact reforms

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Europeans to resist rising authoritarianism and renew their commitment to democracy.

"I don't want to belong to a generation of sleepwalkers that has forgotten its own past," he told the European Parliament, in a passionate speech.

"I want to belong to a generation that chose to defend its democracy."

In Strasbourg he is launching a series of debates with voters, aimed at re-engaging them with the European Union.

He warned that "there seems to be a European civil war, where nationalism and egotism takes precedence over what brings us together". He condemned what he called "a fascination with the illiberal".