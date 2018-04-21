Image copyright AFP Image caption New president Armen Sargsyan (c) walked into the crowd of protesters in the hopes to defuse the crisis

The new president of Armenia has intervened personally with opposition supporters protesting at his predecessor's attempts to retain power.

Armen Sargsyan walked up to the leader of the protests in the capital Yerevan to shake hands and chat briefly, apparently to propose formal talks.

Unrest has gripped the republic in the Caucasus Mountains for nine days.

Serzh Sargsyan (no relation) stepped down as president but returned as prime minister, breaking his own promise.

While he was president, the country shifted from a presidential system to a parliamentary republic, vesting real power in the office of the prime minister.

Riot police have been facing off with crowds of demonstrators for days and scuffles have broken out, with a number of arrests.

Many Armenians want to see a genuine change in their country but they feel that they are being deprived of that opportunity because the leadership remains the same, the BBC's Rayhan Demytrie reports.

What happened in the crowd?

The president walked up to protest leader Nikol Pashinyan on Republic Square, reportedly removing his tie as he did so to emphasise it was an informal meeting.

They talked for about 10 minutes, reporters say, with Mr Sargsyan suggesting they move to a hotel to hold proper negotiations.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Nikol Pashinyan has called for a "velvet revolution"

Mr Pashinyan reportedly declined the offer of immediate talks but asked for a guarantee that force would not be used against the demonstrators.

Escorted by his bodyguards, the president then walked back to his car and left.

Asked later if there would be negotiations, he told US-funded broadcaster RFE/RL: "We hope so."

The crowd applauded him while chanting "take a step - overthrow Serzh", the broadcaster adds.

Why is there such anger at Serzh Sargsyan?

Mr Pashinyan recently described the protests he leads as a "non-violent velvet revolution" and called on supporters to "paralyse the entire state system" because "power should pass to the people".

Image copyright AFP Image caption Here Serzh Sargsyan's face is scored out on a poster

In the past, Serzh Sargsyan said he had no intention of becoming prime minister after the end of his second five-year presidential term.

However, on Monday he was chosen unanimously by parliament to serve as prime minister.

When Mr Sargsyan was first elected president in 2008, demonstrations erupted, with protesters alleging vote-rigging. At least eight people died in clashes with the authorities.