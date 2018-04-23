Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Armenia's defence ministry warned demonstrating soldiers they would be harshly punished

Armenian soldiers have joined protests against the prime minister in the country's capital Yerevan.

There have been days of protests against Serzh Sargsyan, who was recently appointed PM after being president for 10 years.

The defence ministry warned soldiers who participated that they would be harshly punished.

Monday's rallies followed the arrest of protest leader Nikol Pashinyan on Sunday. He has now been released.

This is the 11th day of demonstrations against Mr Sargsyan, who held talks with Mr Pashinyan - an opposition MP - on Sunday before he was detained.

Live footage from the protests in Yerevan has shown unarmed soldiers mixing with the demonstrators and waving the Armenian flag.

The AFP news agency reports that those marching with protesters include army veterans who served in the war against Azerbaijan, which broke out at the end of the Soviet era.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption This is the 11th day of protests in Armenia

Local media report that nearly all the universities in Yerevan, and many schools, are on strike, with doctors also said to be marching.

Tens of thousands have marched in the capital and other cities in recent days.

Protesters say they will demonstrate until Mr Sargsyan steps down.

Why are there protests?

In 2015, Armenians voted in a referendum to shift the country from a presidential to a parliamentary system, stripping powers from the president and giving them to the prime minister.

The vote was marred by allegations of ballot rigging and claims Mr Sargsyan wanted to simply switch office after his presidency ended.

The ex-president had formally stated he would "not aspire" for the prime minister position.

But on Tuesday last week the country's parliament officially confirmed Mr Sargsyan in the post.

Protesters had poured into the streets in the days beforehand to try to stop the parliament from passing the measure and clashed with police.

On the day of the confirmation, Mr Pashinyan said the demonstrations constitute a "non-violent velvet revolution".

What are the latest developments?

On Sunday, Mr Pashinyan met Mr Sargsyan for televised talks, which swiftly collapsed.

The opposition MP insisted the PM should quit and Mr Sargsyan accused him of "blackmail".

Mr Pashinyan was arrested shortly afterwards. He previously served time in prison after supporting Mr Sargsyan's opponent in the 2008 presidential election, but was released after two years in a general amnesty.

Who is Serzh Sargsyan?

Mr Sargsyan served two consecutive terms as president of Armenia, starting in 2008 and ending on 9 April this year.

His initial election in 2008 prompted deadly clashes between the state and opposition supporters. At least eight people died.

Mr Sargsyan won a second five-year term in 2013. Several of his opponents dropped out of the race and one candidate was shot in a suspected assassination attempt.

The opposition has previously criticised Mr Sargsyan's administration for its close ties to Russia.