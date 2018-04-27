IS web media targeted in EU-led attack

Image copyright Screen grab Image caption IS has broadcast slick propaganda videos globally

The EU police agency Europol says an international operation has struck a major blow against the internet propaganda of the Islamic State group.

Cyber specialists in various European countries, Canada and the US targeted online sites including the Amaq News Agency, seen as the main IS mouthpiece.

Europol co-ordinated a "simultaneous multinational takedown" of IS media, seizing digital evidence and servers. IS jihadists may now be identified.

IS broadcasts in several languages.

The EU members involved in Europol's operation on 25-26 April were Belgium, Bulgaria, France, the Netherlands, Romania and the UK.

International operations have targeted Amaq web systems previously.

Europol's head, Rob Wainwright, said the latest operation had "punched a big hole" in IS's capability to spread propaganda and radicalise young people.