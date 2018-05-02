Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The new budget sees a cut to agricultural subsidies across the EU

The European Commission's first multi-year budget after Brexit would try to plug the gap left by the UK's exit from the European Union with taxes on plastic waste and carbon emissions.

The 2021-2027 budget of €1.279tn (£1.1tn; $1.4tn) proposes a cut to agriculture subsidies but more money on security, immigration and research.

It also introduces a mechanism to link funds to observing the rule of law.

The UK is set to exit the EU in March, leaving a hole of up to €15bn per year.

The proposed budget represents 1.1% of the total gross national income (GNI) of the bloc which reduces to 27 nations after Brexit - that number is currently at 1%.

Tensions between Europe's richer countries - which pay more in than they get out - and the poorer countries, which rely on EU funding in order to catch up, look set to sharpen.

The budget must be agreed by EU leaders and the European Parliament. The Commission - the EU executive - said it should be a matter of urgency, and has called for an agreement before the next European Parliament elections in May 2019.

What is proposed?

Agriculture

Cuts to the two biggest sources of spending: A 5% cut to the Common Agricultural Policy, seeing a budget of €365bn - farming countries like France are likely to be affected - and a 7% cut to so-called cohesion funding - former Soviet states in eastern Europe are its biggest beneficiaries

Farm subsidies to be better balanced, benefiting medium-sized and smaller farms, and a subsidy cap per farm

Security and migration

Budget for border management, migration and refugee flows to increase from €12bn to €33bn

Staff of EU's coast and boarder guard to be expanded from 1,200 to 10,000

Education and research

64% increase in research, innovation and digital investment under direct management

Funding for the Erasmus+ student scheme doubled to reach more young people from disadvantaged backgrounds

Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said: "We invest even more in areas where one single member state can't act alone or where it is more efficient to act together - be it research, migration, border control or defence."

The proposals also include a new mechanism to hold back some budget funds from states considered to be undermining rule of law - a measure that is likely to face resistance from Hungary and Poland, accused of disrespecting those values.

There will also be new funds to help member states to reform their economies and cope with economic shocks.

"We have put forward a pragmatic plan for how to do more with less," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said. "We will ensure sound financial management through the first ever rule of law mechanism. This is what it means to act responsibly with our taxpayers' money."

Where will the new money come from?

The proposals to raise new resources, amounting to €22bn per year, include: