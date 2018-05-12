Two dead in Paris knife attack

One person has been killed and several injured in a knife attack in Paris, French police say.

They say the attacker - who has not been identified - was shot dead by police.

The incident happened in the Opera district of central Paris.

Eyewitnesses spoke of panic, describing people rushing back into restaurants and cafes from the streets. The motive for the attack was not immediately known.

The witnesses say police officers first tried to taser the attacker - but then fired two shots after this failed to stop the assailant, France24 reports.