Two critically injured in light aircraft crash
A man and a seven-year-old boy have been critically injured following a light aircraft crash in County Offaly.
It happened at an area of bogland between Edenderry and Daingean on Sunday afternoon.
Gardaí (Irish police) said the aircraft, which had 16 parachutists on board, took off from Clonbullogue Airfield at 14:45 BST.
All 16 jumped from the craft, however witnesses reported seeing the aircraft crash shortly afterwards.
Two people were still on board - the pilot and a seven-year-old boy.
Irish national broadcaster (RTÉ) reports that the pilot is from the UK.
The Air Accident Investigation Unit has confirmed it is investigating the circumstances of the crash.