Image copyright RTE Image caption The plane crashed shortly after 16 parachutists jumped from it during a scheduled jump.

The boy who died after a light aircraft crash in County Offaly on Sunday was seven-year-old Kacpar Kacprzak.

Kacpar was the son of a Polish national living in west Dublin.

His father was one of 16 parachutists who jumped from the plane earlier during a scheduled jump.

Relatives of the 47-year-old English pilot who also died in the crash are due to arrive in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.

Police have not yet released his name.

'Beautiful boy'

A gofundme page has been started to support the families of the two crash victims.

In a tribute on the page, Allaiouti Hassan, a member of the Irish Parachute Club said: "I myself have a son the same age as Kacper who loves planes.

"Having met Kacper at the club I know he was such a beautiful boy who would touch anyone's heart. Please everyone let's support their families at this tragic time."

The plane took off from Clonbullogue Airfield at 14:45 BST on Sunday.

All 16 parachutists jumped from the plane, but it crashed in bogland shortly afterwards.

On Monday, parts of the Cessna aircraft were moved to a warehouse to allow for a forensic examination.

Officials from the Ireland's Air Accident Investigation Unit are continuing to examine the crash scene.