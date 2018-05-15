Image copyright Reuters Image caption Eugene Kaspersky founded Kaspersky Lab in 1997

Russian cyber-security firm Kaspersky has said it will relocate some of its operations to Switzerland, in a bid to increase transparency.

It will assemble its software products in Zurich.

It will also relocate some servers there from Moscow, to store data from users in Europe, North America, Australia and parts of Asia.

The move comes amid concerns about potential links between the company and Russia's intelligence services.

Kaspersky denies any such links exist.

"Our new centre in Switzerland will strengthen the proven integrity of Kaspersky Lab's products, [and] significantly improve the resilience of our IT infrastructure to any trust risk - even theoretical ones," the Russian company said in a statement.

It said it had chosen Switzerland for its "policy of neutrality" and strong data protection laws.

Kaspersky is trying to reassure its customer base, observers say.

The company believes moving these operations to Switzerland will address concerns about laws that enable Russian security services to monitor data transmissions inside Russia and force companies to assist law enforcement agencies, according to internal documents seen by Reuters news agency.

Kaspersky Lab is one of the world's largest anti-virus software companies with some 400 million users.

On Monday, the Dutch government said it was phasing out using Kaspersky anti-virus software as a precautionary measure.

Last year, the US Department of Homeland Security ordered government departments to stop using Kaspersky products, fearing that federal data could be compromised.

The order came amid mounting concern in the US that Kaspersky software could assist Russian espionage and threaten national security.