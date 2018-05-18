Image copyright An Garda Siochana Image caption Anastasia Kriegel had been missing since Monday evening

Gardai are treating the discovery of 14-year-old Anastasia Kriegel's body in a disused farmhouse in County Dublin as a murder investigation.

Her body was discovered on the Clonee Road, Lucan, at about 13:00 on Thursday.

Post-mortem examination results due today are expected to show the teenager was the victim of a violent assault.

Anastasia, who was known as Ana, was last seen at St Catherine's Park, a 200 acre wood, at 5:30pm on Monday.

Speaking to RTE Supt John Gordon, who is leading the investigation, said gardai believe Anastasia may not have been alone at the time she went missing and are now trying to identify and speak to those people who last saw her.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gardai found the body on Thursday afternoon

'Extremely distressed'

Supt Gordon said Ana's family are "receiving a lot of support from An Garda Siochana but they are extremely distressed".

He added: "We are appealing to the public for their assistance at this time, we are appealing to anybody who was at St Catherine's Park from 5pm onwards or on the Clonee Road on Monday 14 May to contact the Garda's incident room at Lucan Garda station on 01 666 7300."