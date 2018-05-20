Image copyright Heeney, Colin Image caption Ms Valdez was last seen on Saturday afternoon

Gardaí (Irish police) are investigating whether a woman who has been reported missing in County Wicklow was abducted.

Jastine Valdez was last seen when she left her home in Enniskerry on Saturday afternoon and was reported missing by her family late on Saturday night.

Gardaí said they were alerted to her disappearance following an earlier report that a woman had been forced into a vehicle in the same area.

An incident room has been established at Bray Garda Station.

The reported abduction involved a woman who was walking along the R760 road, south of Enniskerry at about 18:15 local time on Saturday night.

The vehicle involved was a dark coloured Nissan SUV and the scene has been cordoned off for investigation.

Ms Valdez is described as being 1.52m (5ft) tall, of slight build with long, black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark jacket, a white t-shirt, grey leggings and running shoes.