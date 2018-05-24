Europe

MH17 missile 'owned by Russian brigade'

  • 24 May 2018
Breaking News image

A missile fired at flight MH17 in 2014, killing 298 people, belonged to a Russian brigade, investigators say

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.