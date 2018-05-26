Image copyright Getty Images

A murder investigation has been launched following a post-mortem examination on the body of an 18-year-old man found in County Louth.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the man died in "violent circumstances".

The body was discovered at around 0800 local time on Saturday in Dunleer.

A post-mortem examination was carried out by the Republic's deputy state pathologist at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that the body was found in a field and was discovered by a man out walking his dog.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the vicinity of Shamrock Hill, Dunleer between 1600 on Friday and 0830 on Saturday to contact them.