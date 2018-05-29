Image copyright EPA

A man has shot dead two police officers and a passer-by in the centre of the eastern Belgian city of Liège before being killed himself.

Police told the BBC the attacker had been "neutralised" and that the situation was now under control.

Two other police officers were injured and the man also took a woman hostage, according to reports in Belgian media.

Details are still emerging and there is no indication yet as to the man's motive.

Belgium remains on high alert after attacks in 2016 claimed by the Islamic State group left 32 people dead. Brussels-based militants were also involved in the 2015 Paris attacks.

The Belgian Interior Minister Jan Jambon said the country's anti-terrorist crisis centre was monitoring the situation.

A security perimeter has been put in place where the shooting took place and the public has been advised to avoid the area.