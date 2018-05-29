'Realistic timeline' for abortion legislation

Image copyright RTÉ/Oireachtas TV Image caption Simon Harris made the comments before a cabinet meeting on Tuesday

The Irish minister for Health has said it is important to be realistic about the time it will take to enact abortion legislation.

Simon Harris made the comments on Tuesday ahead of a cabinet meeting at parliament buildings.

Mr Harris said he wants it to be implemented as quickly as possible, but added he is determined to get it right for doctors and patients.

It comes after the country voted to overturn its abortion ban.

The final result, which was announced on Saturday, saw the Eight Amendment repealed by 66.4% to 33.6%.

Under the Eighth Amendment, which grants an equal right to life to the mother and unborn, abortion is only allowed when a woman's life is at risk - not in cases of rape, incest or fatal foetal abnormality.

Legislation to be brought to Dáil

On Tuesday, Simon Harris confirmed that legislation to bring the result into effect will be introduced in the Dáil (lower house of the Irish Parliament) before summer recess.

He said he hopes to publish a bill in the coming weeks and to begin a debate.

However he said there is also a need for clinical guidelines to be drawn up by practitioners and regulations of medication to be in place.

Image copyright oireachtas

Irish national broadcaster, RTE, reports that the Chair of the Oireachtas (Irish Parliament) Health committee has said it is likely to sit during the summer month to progress the legislation.

Leo Varadkar, the Irish prime minister, has already said he wants to have guidelines, legislation and new regulations for abortion pills to be completed by the end of this year.

In turn, abortion services would be introduced by January 2019.

The Dáil and cabinet are expected to discuss the referendum result on Tuesday afternoon.