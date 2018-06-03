Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Eyewitness video shows the cathedral taped off and officers with guns outside

Armed police have cordoned off Berlin Cathedral after an officer shot a "rampaging" man inside the building on Sunday afternoon.

Eyewitness video showed crews with submachine guns and police tape being put up around the cathedral.

Shortly after 1600 local time (1400 GMT), an officer shot and injured the man in the legs, Berlin police said.

The police statement urged people to "avoid speculation" and said more details of the incident would follow.

Reports in local media said the incident was not believed to be terror-related.

Psychological counselling was offered to those who witnessed the events.

The elaborate 19th Century church is located in the centre of Berlin on the historic Museum Island and is one of the city's top tourist attractions.