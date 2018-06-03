Irish police have launched a murder investigation into the death of a County Monaghan man following a post-mortem examination.

Seamus Bell of Foxfield, Carrickmacross, County Monaghan, was pronounced dead on Saturday evening.

The 36-year-old had been in a coma since an alleged assault in Carrickmacross on 20 January.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on 21 January connection with the incident.

He is currently in custody and is due to appear in court on 21 June.

Mr Bell was a father-of-three, a fitness instructor and local Gaelic football player.