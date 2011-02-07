Call for discrimination measures in Guernsey

Image caption Ms Green said the attitude of some employers was "very understanding"

The Guernsey Disability Alliance wants some form of protection to stop discrimination against disabled people in the island seeking employment.

There is currently nothing in law to prevent any such discrimination.

A strategy, which will include a law, is being developed, but is unlikely to go to the States before 2014.

The alliance wants a scheme in place now to help disabled islanders in the three years before any law may come in to effect.

Tim Le Noury suffers from bi-polar disorder and has been trying to find a job for several years.

He said he felt he had not been successful because of the condition.

Shelaine Green, the chairwoman of the Disability Alliance, said it was difficult for those with a disability to find work as they did not have to be treated fairly.

She said: "At the moment it isn't illegal to throw somebody's CV in the bin just because they mention a mental health condition, whereas in the UK there has been a disability discrimination law since 1995.

"The other thing is attitude, there are some very understanding employers out there but there are some other employers who are making assumptions."