Image caption Deputy Adam said the accommodation at the hospital was "not satisfactory"

Guernsey's Health and Social Services minister has said he would like to see the King Edward VII hospital close.

Deputy Hunter Adam described the care given to its 44 residents as "superb" but said the building had deficiencies.

He said: "The idea is probably to close the King Edward at some point because the accommodation is not satisfactory."

Speaking on BBC Guernsey's Sunday Phone-In, he said: "Although the ward has been revitalised recently, it is still not the best of facilities."

The Health and Social Services Department's Chief Officer Mark Cooke said there was no plan yet in place to relocate the current residents of the hospital, located in the Castel parish.

The department has drawn up a new strategy for the island's health care over the next ten years, dubbed the "2020 Vision".

It will present this to the States at its May meeting on Wednesday.