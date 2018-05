Image caption A move to hold elections on a Saturday was defeated

Guernsey's next general election will be held on Wednesday 18 April 2012, a date approved by the States.

Deputies agreed to give candidates a grant of up to £500 for the production and distribution of manifestos.

They also increased the maximum a candidate can spend towards their campaign by £200 to £1,600.

All 45 deputies are elected from seven electoral districts and each serve four-year terms. A motion to move the election to a Saturday was rejected.