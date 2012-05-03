Image caption Mr Davies said it was not clear how many jobs would be affected by the restructuring

Channel Island gas companies are in talks with unions over plans to cut jobs as part of a restructuring of their parent company.

John Davies, commercial director of the International Energy Group (IEG), said it was working to minimise the impact on employees.

The number of job losses is not yet clear as the restructuring is being undertaken across its parent company.

IEG, part of Brookfield Infrastructure, owns Jersey, Guernsey and Manx Gas.

Mr Davies said redundancies were necessary to ensure the company could continue to provide a good level of service at a good value for customers.

The company is looking at how its energy companies in the three islands work together.