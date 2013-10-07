Guernsey gambling laws 'out of date'

More help for addicts is being considered in a move to update the laws regulating gambling in Guernsey.

Mark Lempriere, deputy chief officer of the Home Department, said the need to revise the laws, which date back to the 1970s, had been identified in 2007.

He said changes in how people gambled had to be reflected in law.

Mr Lempriere said work to train up a counsellor was already under way as part of a move to ensure the island's "very few" addicts get help.

Currently addicts have to go to Jersey or the UK for counselling and advice.

The department is also looking at relaxing the restrictions on charities wanting to run draws to reduce their costs.

Mr Lempriere said he hoped the finished proposals would go before the States for approval in January.