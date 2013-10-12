Social Security department 'failed to stop data being lost'

Social security officials failed to put safeguards in place to stop private data being lost, Guernsey's Data Protection Office has said.

The ruling came after an investigation into why contribution cards were sent to the wrong addresses in September.

Data Protection Commissioner Emma Martins ruled the error was an isolated incident.

She said she was now satisfied measures had been taken to make the system more secure.

Mrs Martins carried out interviews with staff in the Social Security department to try and find out how much personal data was leaked and how the problem started.

She said no regulatory action will be be taken.

The Social Security department has apologised for the error and said islanders received other peoples contribution cards because of a fault with a letter-folding machine.