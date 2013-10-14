Guernsey harbour bomb requires exclusion zone

Image caption The suspected bomb was found just outside St Peter Port harbour last week

A suspected depth charge, found outside Guernsey's St Peter Port harbour, has led to an exclusion zone being created until it can be dealt with.

The zone centres over the site known as the "ammunition wreck" and has a 500m (1,640ft) radius underwater and a 200m (660ft) radius at the surface.

The underwater zone means a ban on anchoring, diving and trawling, while the surface ban prohibits vessels.

Channel Island ferry operations are expected to be able to continue.

Four yellow buoys with orange flashing lights have been put around the area.

The Guernsey Coastguard set up the exclusion zone after the Guernsey Harbour Divers alerted the Royal Navy to a suspicious looking object outside the pier heads.

This was spotted last week at the wreck site, about 600m (1,970ft) east of the harbour.

Navy experts subsequently advised an exclusion zone be created.

'Limited options'

Ch Insp Nigel Taylor of Guernsey Police said the force's bomb team would be working closely with the Navy over the next few days to make sure the bomb was disposed of safely.

Guernsey Harbourmaster Capt Peter Gill said the exclusion zone would have "a limited effect" on smaller boats as there was plenty of room for them to come and go while avoiding the exclusion zone.

However, he admitted larger vessels such as passenger ferries would have "limited options".

The Royal Navy's dive team is expected to arrive on the island on Tuesday to inspect the device.