DAB radio to be launched in Guernsey

The BBC's national digital radio services are being extended to Guernsey.

It is part of a move to bring the Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) service to 2.5 million people in the British Isles before the end of 2015.

Local radio services will not be available on the DAB transmitter but the existing FM and MW services will continue to operate.

Previously it was thought the island would not get DAB before 2017.

The service will carry the BBC's nationwide services; Radios 1 to 5 live, 1Xtra, 4 Extra, 5 live sports extra, 6 Music, Asian Network and World Service.